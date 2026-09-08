Oklahoma State Golf Stars Part of Incredible Finish at Walker Cup

Professionals have the Ryder Cup. Amateurs have the Walker Cup. Oklahoma State was well represented at the latter.

Oklahoma State golfers Preston Stout and Ethan Fang were part of Team USA’s contingent for the 51st Walker Cup Royal Lytham and St. Annes, which pitted them against the top amateur players from the Great Britain and Ireland. GB&I rallied from three points down in the final singles matches to win 13 1/2 – 12 1/2 for their first title since 2015.

GB&I didn’t secure the win until the final hole of the final match as Josh Hill dropped the clincher on the 18th hole.

Along the way, Stout and Fang got ready for the fall golf season with an incredible experience, during which they played some matches together.

Preston Stout and Ethan Fang at the Walker Cup

Ethan Fang. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Day 1 the pair played together in foursomes and halved their match against GB&I’s Stuart Grehan and Eliot Baker. Fang missed a par putt on the final hole that would have won the match.

In Day 1 singles, Fang rebounded from the missed putt and defeated jack Whaley 1 up in his match. Grehan faced Stout and won, 1 up, after he fell behind by three after the first five holes By the end of the match Stout and Grehan combined for a stroke-play score of 15-under par.

Stout and Fang played together in foursomes again on Day 2 and this time they dominated Grehan and Baker, 3-and-2. The pair dropped an eagle on the par-4 13th hole.

Shot of the day

Shot of the Walker Cup



Preston Stout nearly holed his drive on the par-4 13th hole this morning. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0VlHexZArz — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 6, 2026

In the afternoon, Stout got his shot at singles but fell to Grehan, 2 and 1. Grehan came back from two holes down to win. Fang faced Luke Poulter in his singles match and lost, 3 and 1. That match tied the event at 9 1/2 to 9 1/2.

Stout entered the Walker Cup as the world's No. 1 player and was recently awarded the Mark H. McCormack Medal for finishing as the top-ranked player in the 2026 World Amateur Golf Rankings. Fang knows his way around links golf as he won the 2025 Amateur Championship.

The McCormack Medal landed Stout exemptions to both the 2027 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links and the 155th Open at St. Andrews (Old Course), in Scotland. He already has an exemption to next year’s Masters after winning medalist honors at the NCAA Championships in June.

Stout and Fang won’t get much time to rest. OSU’s first fall golf event is this weekend at the Salahee Players Championship in Sammamish, Wash.