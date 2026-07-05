Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout Lands Top 20 Finish in PGA Tour Event

Preston Stout played in his third professional event as an amateur. Making the cut wasn’t good enough for the Oklahoma State star.

Armed with a sponsor’s exemption to the John Deere Classic, Stout made the cut for the first time in three tries at a pro event. But he did much better than that, as he finished in the Top 20 as play wrapped up at the TPC Deere Run on Sunday.

He entered the final round in the Top 10 after rounds of 66, 69 and 66 which put him among the final several groups of the day and squarely in contention. He finished the day with a 69, putting him with a four-round total of 270, good enough for 14-under par. He was six shots out of the lead and in a tie for 15th when he left the course. But he was assured of a Top 20 finish as all players were finished behind him.

Preston Stout’s Professional Summer

Preston Stout (right) and caddie James Edmondson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stout has emerged as one of the best players in college golf after three season and with that have come opportunities to play in professional events before he turns pro. His first event was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas in May, just before the NCAA Championships. That tournament was won by former OSU golfer Wyndham Clark. Stout failed to make the cut.

But it helped him at the NCAA Championships as he became the 10th OSU golfer all-time to claim medalist honors in the event. With that came an invitation to the U.S. Open last month at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, where he missed the cut. Two other Cowboys were also in the event, Ethan Fang and Eric Lee. Lee was the only one to make the cut.

The medalist title at the NCAAs also gets Stout into the U.S. Amateur, which will be played later this year at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa., and The Masters next April in Augusta, Ga. This assumes Stout doesn’t turn pro before then.

Stout could collect more sponsor’s exemptions this summer and play in more pro events before he returns to school in August. When he does, he’ll be looking to win four straight individual Big 12 titles. He won his third straight earlier this year, joining Lindy Miller (1976-78) as the only other OSU golfer to win three consecutive conference crowns. Stout was also named Big 12 player of the year and an all-American.

He had a terrific 2026 as he won five events, the most for an OSU junior in program history. It also moved him into a tie for third place in all-time victories with Willie Wood.