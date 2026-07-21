How Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout Can Pave Way to PGA Tour Card

Most of the golf world knows that Oklahoma State star Preston Stout is one of the top collegiate golfers in the country. Now he’ll get the chance to be No. 1 from the jump.

On Monday, the PGA Tour announced that Stout would begin the 2026-27 collegiate season as the No.1 ranked player in their PGA Tour University's Class of 2027.

This is in the category of “It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.” But it’s worth noting what’s on the line for Stout.

If he’s able to remain in the No. 1 spot in the rankings at the end of the 2026-27 collegiate season, he’ll earn a PGA Tour card without having to go through any hoops. It’s a golden ticket for a college golfer.

Preston Stout’s PGA Tour Path

Preston Stout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year’s top ranked player was Virginia’s Benjamin James, giving him his PGA Tour card. Players ranked Nos. 2-10 earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and players ranked Nos. 11-25 exempt membership on PGA Tour Americas.

One of the most famous alumni is former Texas Tech star Ludvig Åberg. He finished at the top of the final 2022-23 rankings and has already won two PGA Tour titles, a European PGA Tour event and finished in the Top 10 of three of the four major championships.

Stout is in this position in part because of his exceptional play. PGA Tour University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Stout has won each of the last three Big 12 Tournament individual titles. This past season he was a medalist in five different events, culminating in his NCAA Championships individual crown, which secured him a berth in the U.S. Open, the U.S. Amateur and the Masters next April.

He’s had a busy summer already. This week he’ll play in the 3M Open on the PGA Tour as an amateur. He’s already made four starts this season and has made two cuts at the John Deere Classic (T15) and ISCO Championship (T49). He missed the cut at the U.S. Open and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, close to his native Richardson, Texas.

He was recently named to the Walker Cup team, the amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup. He will play with the U.S. team September 5-6 at Lahinch Golf Club in the Republic of Ireland. Before that, he’ll hit the U.S. Amateur at legendary Merion Golf Club in August. He’s advanced to match play each of the last three years and reached the round of 16 last year.

His path to the PGA Tour is clear. He’s in the lead. But it’s a long way to go before he claims that coveted card.