One of the Most Special Golf Events Is About to Begin, and It Deserves More Love
The 2026 PGA Tour season came to an end last Sunday in Atlanta and we still have a few more weeks until the President’s Cup at Medinah. So you might be thinking to yourself that we’ve reached the point of the year where there isn’t any good golf to watch for a while.
Well, if you think that you’d be wrong because one of the most special events in the sport takes place this weekend, and it will be must-see TV for a number of reasons.
We’re talking, of course, about the Walker Cup. If you’re unfamiliar with this event then let me catch you up to speed on it and explain why it just absolutely rules.
What is the Walker Cup?
The Walker Cup is an event that is played every two years. It pits 10 of the best amateurs from the U.S. against 10 of the best amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland. Like the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, they play a mixture of two-on-two matches and singles matches.
The event dates all the way back to 1922 and is named after George Herbert Walker, who was the president of the USGA in 1920 and donated the trophy that still gets handed out to the winning team.
Each match is worth one point. If a match finishes tied, each team gets a half point and the team that gets a total of 13.5 points or more over the two days wins. The U.S. has won the last five Walker Cups dating back to 2017, which was played at Los Angeles Country Club.
What makes it so special?
The best thing about this event is the amateur aspect of it with 20 players squaring off for the love of the game and for the love of their countries. It’s just so pure and everything golf is about. Plus, they play the event at some of the coolest courses in the world that we don’t get to see a lot of, if at all, in professional golf.
It’s also a great chance to watch some of the top young players in the world who should become big stars in the sport once they get to the professional level. For proof of that look at this group of legends who have played in the Walker Cup: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson, just to name a few.
Where is this year’s Walker Cup?
This year’s Walker Cup is being played at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. It’s a beautiful links course that was founded in 1892 and is commonly known as the St. Andrews of Ireland.
Lahinch Golf Club is the second-ranked course in Ireland, which says a lot considering how many fantastic courses with rich history can be found in the country.
Just look at the conditions players might face this weekend:
Yup, sign us up for that.
Who is on Team USA?
This year’s U.S. team has a ton of star power up and down its roster. It’s led by Preston Stout, who is the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world and plays his college golf at Oklahoma State.
Miles Russell, the No. 5-ranked amateur in the world, might be the most recognizable name on the roster to fans. The 17-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., qualified for the U.S. Open last June and then made the cut at Shinnecock and shared a special moment with his dad while walking up the 18th during Sunday’s final round.
In total, Team USA has seven players currently in the top 10 of the world amateur rankings.
Here’s is Team USA’s full roster:
Name
Age
World Ranking
Kihei Akina
20
11
Ryder Cowan
20
6
Ethan Fang
21
9
Josiah Gilbert
20
7
Stewart Hagestad
35
25
William Jennings
20
4
Jay Leng Jr.
20
12
Miles Russell
17
5
Preston Stout
21
1
Tyler Watts
18
2
Who is on Team Great Britain and Ireland?
Team Great Britain and Ireland features a number of top players in the world, including Jack Whaley, who beat Team USA’s Jay Leng Jr. in the finals of the 2026 U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club.
Tyler Weaver, the No. 3 amateur in the world, and Luke Poulter, the son of Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter are also on the squad.
Here’s the full roster:
Name
Age
World Ranking
Eliot Baker
23
13
Ben Bolton
19
86
Sam Easterbrook
21
76
Connor Graham
19
26
Stuart Grehan
33
28
Josh Hill
22
93
Luke Poulter
22
8
Niall Sheils Donegan
21
18
Tyler Weaver
21
3
Jack Whaley
22
45
2026 Walker Cup schedule and how to watch
The Walker Cup will be played this Saturday and Sunday with group matches each morning and singles matches in the afternoon.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Golf Channel: 3:30-8 a.m ET (for foursomes matches), 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (eight singles matches)
Sunday, Sept. 6
Golf Channel: 3-7:30 a.m. ET (four foursomes matches); 8:30-2 p.m. (nine singles matches)
If you love golf, then do yourself a favor and fire up the Walker Cup on your TV this weekend. You won’t be disappointed.
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt