2025 Blue Chip Running Back Prospect Includes Oklahoma State in Top Six Programs
Oklahoma State is nothing short of on fire on the high school recruiting trail. They could soon be adding another huge prospect to the class.
On Thursday, four-star running back Michael Turner Jr. released his top six programs as his recruitment is winding down. Oklahoma State, Missouri, SMU, Baylor, Utah and TCU are the programs Turner Jr. listed remaining in his recruitment.
The Cowboys will have quite a bit of Big 12 competition in the recruiting battle, as well as Missouri, who has been on a tear these last couple of seasons in landing big-time talents as an SEC program. SMU now has an ACC recruiting pitch angle, too.
Turner Jr., a North Richland Hills, TX, native, is 6-foot, 190 pounds. He's the No. 10 running back in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. The No. 26 prospect in Texas ranks No. 155 nationally, and would be an elite addition to Oklahoma State's 2025 class.
Bringing in a four-star quarterback and four-star defender, Mike Gundy is setting up for his best recruiting class since taking over as head coach at Oklahoma State. Adding Turner Jr., potentially the third four-star talent in the class, would be huge to the team's national ranking.
Right now, Oklahoma State's 2025 recruiting class consists of 16 members, ranking No. 23 nationally. As mentioned, they've been hot on the trail.
Turner Jr. scored 23 rushing touchdowns in his most recent high school football season -- with 37 career rushing touchdowns. He's ran for 2,697 yards at the high school level, too. The high-level running back talent would be an elite fit in Stillwater, which has proven to be a great program for running backs to develop over the course of history.
The blue chip prospect has no commitment date set as of now, but his recruitment will be something Oklahoma State fans will want to keep an eye on moving forward.
