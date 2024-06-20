2025 Blue Chip Running Back Prospect Includes Oklahoma State in Top Six Programs

Top 6️⃣ schools for four star RB Michael Turner Jr. (‘25)!



He will choose between Missouri, OSU, SMU, Baylor, Utah, and TCU.



Michael is a top 10 RB in the nation.



He has no set commitment date as of yet.



Where will the ELITE running back call home? 🏡 pic.twitter.com/g2g9Xiud54