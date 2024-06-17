Boston College Secured Commitment From 2025 Edge Rusher Over Oklahoma State
On Saturday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys missed out on a talented 2025 edge rusher.
Israel Oladipupo spent last weekend in Stillwater, visiting with Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State coaching staff. They've been hot on the trail, converting official visits into commitments, but they lost this battle to Boston College.
The Noblesville, IN, product is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and would have been an incredibly solid addition to Bryan Nardo's defense. The three-star talent opted for Boston College and heading east rather than joining the Cowboys program.
Oladipupo made his announcement on Saturday, claiming Boston College as "home." This comes just after he made his visit to the program, which they must have impressed on.
Missing out on Oladipupo isn't ideal for Oklahoma State, but they've remained hot on the recruiting trail. The Indiana prospect is the No. 18 player in the state and the No. 69 edge rusher in the class, according to 247Sports.
So far, Oklahoma State has the No. 24 class in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class with 14 commitments. They're going to continue and add prospects to the class, and they project to finish with a top-25 class and could even land one of Gundy's best recruiting classes since he took over as the head coach in Stillwater.
The three-star prospect could have helped elevate the Cowboys' class, but there will be plenty more to come for Gundy and his staff, and potentially even add more four-star prospects to the class, as they currently have one four-star prospect committed to the program.
With the Big 12 posing a big opportunity -- which comes with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC -- Oklahoma State continuing to add more and more talent could help the team win its second conference championship and potentially even compete for spots in the College Football Playoffs.
