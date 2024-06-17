OSU Baseball Receives Commitment From St. John's Transfer Pitcher
Oklahoma State’s pitching staff continues to grow this offseason.
On Sunday, transfer pitcher Mario Pesca announced his commitment to OSU via social media after playing two seasons at St. John’s. As a right-handed pitcher, Pesca was a regular starter for St. John’s throughout the past two seasons.
As a sophomore in 2024, Pesca appeared in 15 games, starting all of them. After a rough freshman season, Pesca boasted an ERA of 2.96.
He finished with a record of 6-1, pitching 76 innings. In his time on the mound, Pesca allowed 70 hits and 25 earned runs while striking out 53 batters.
However, Pesca’s freshman season tells a different story. With an ERA of 7.86, he went 0-5 and started seven games. Despite making 14 total appearances, Pesca only pitched 34.1 innings and allowed 43 hits.
Considering Pesca’s improvement in his first two seasons, OSU could have a future star if he can keep up his progression. As long as Pesca can replicate his numbers from the 2024 season, he can be a reliable option for the Cowboys in his junior year.
The Cowboys have been busy in the transfer portal since the end of the season. OSU’s 2024 campaign ended in the Stillwater Regional with back-to-back losses against Florida.
Although the Cowboys have struggled to make it out of the Regional in recent years, OSU coach Josh Holliday has begun to load his roster with talent ahead of next season. In 2025, OSU is hoping additions like Pesca will be enough to make a Super Regional for the first time since 2019 and perhaps a College World Series berth for the first time since 2016.
