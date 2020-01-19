Oklahoma State Is In A Great Position With One Of The Best 2021 Interior Lineman In The Nation

During Saturday’s ‘Cowboy Day’, the first of two junior day events for Oklahoma State, the staff hosted multiple high level recruits, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. One of the premiere prospects that spent his Saturday on campus was Galena Park North Shore high school offensive guard, Jaeden Roberts.

Roberts is one of the best interior linemen in this class, being rated the #4 guard prospect by multiple recruiting sites.

Roberts is a very sought after prospect, holding upwards of 25 offers, including the likes of LSU, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, and Texas. It would not surprise me one bit to see him hold 35+ offers by the end of his recruitment.

I was able to catch up with Roberts on his thoughts on his visit and his recruitment to this point.

In his own words: “The visit was really good man, I got to see all of the facilities, sit down with the coaches, see the culture of the team, they really showed me a good time. I’ve been on several visits in my recruitment and I can honestly say that this was one of my best visits.”

I asked Roberts with his large number offers if he had a top group of schools and he opened up and said that he indeed did.

He gave me an impressive top 4 of LSU, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma State.

I asked him if there was one thing that he liked about Oklahoma State above the others or one thing he enjoyed more than others and his message was loud and clear: Charlie Dickey

Charlie Dickey is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country and he is doing a great job proving that to Roberts. In our phone conversation, Roberts said “There are a lot of coaches who have had success with linemen but with Coach Dickey, I know for sure he can help me progress and develop into the level of talent I know I can be at. I feel like I can reach a high peak in my career and I know Coach Dickey can get me there.”

This is high praise coming from the 6’6” and 350 pound monster interior lineman. However, the praise is granted, shown by the development of NFL prospects at both Oklahoma State and Kansas State, where he spent 10 seasons before his time here at Oklahoma State. This recruitment will 100% be commanded by Dickey and he has left a great impression with Roberts.

One thing that is sometimes found in premiere prospects is a slight ego or a bit a big head, but that is not Jaeden Roberts. One thing that stuck out to me with him was that although he realizes his talent and ability, he also admitted he knows he will have to develop and learn how to succeed in college. “I play some good opponents in my district and that helps me but they will get better as they move on so I will have to as well.”

In his first three years of his high school career, Roberts has had chance to block for the best running back in the class of 2020, Zachary Evans. He has also experienced winning at a high level, winning two state championships andHe is no stranger to facing some of the best D-Lineman in the country at the high school level and shows no doubt he can dominate the best at the college level.

This should be a prospect that Oklahoma State fans keep their eye on for the long run. Roberts told me that he and the coaches are already in discussion about planning his official visit. He said it’s likely that will take place during the season but that he is eager to get back. “My visit for this junior day was the most fun ive ever had on a college visit.”