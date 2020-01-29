Cowboys Add Impressive Junior College Linebacker To 2020 Class

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has landed an additional piece to the 2020 class. Iowa Central Community College linebacker Lamont Bishop committed to the Cowboys Wednesday afternoon, just days after reporting his offer, after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.

The commitment from Bishop marks the 22nd scholarship filled for the class of 2020, he is also the second junior college player in the class, joining Tyren Irby.

Bishop is a 6’3” 225 pound rangy middle linebacker, who excels in pass rushing, run stopping, and in coverage. When you turn on the tape, you can see he is very instinctive in play diagnosis and has great reaction times.

With dynamic offensive playmakers on nearly every roster in the Big 12, a linebacker like Bishop is a great fit to face against fast, shifty, and strong ball carriers and quarterbacks.

I spoke with Bishop on his commitment and what type of ability he is brining to Stillwater.

“My best athleticism is my athleticism and speed being able to get to the QB before the line-man can touch me with my very quick first step.”

That goes back to his tape showing how his speed and instincts combining to ruin plays and rack up tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Tackles are always a positive stat, but personally I also watch the type of tackle a player can make. Bishop pops on screen with his tackles, he shows the ability to make those open field tackles without players getting away and he also hits with very aggressive pursuit and contact.

“JUCO made my mentality tough and helped me understand that nothing is given to you if you don’t put the work in,” Bishop stated about his experience in the junior college ranks.

This past season, Bishop went down with an ACL tear only 5 games in, but before he did, he made his presence known.

In only 5 games, Bishop racked up 40 tackles, 9 of which resulted in a loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception.

Bishop told me his visit went great and that his commitment wasn’t a hard decision for him. “ I feel comfortable that I will be able to become a better man and football player with a great supporting staff around me.” He also added that “The relationship I have with the coaches is great and I’ve had a relationship with since the beginning of the season.”

Bishops’ addition the class gives the Pokes 4 linebackers, all inside linebackers, with the anticipation that some will be moved outside. Bishop might be one those with his speed and pursuit and his love of getting to the quarterback.

Either way, Bishop will provide great depth an already strong defense and Bishop feels confident his time in Stillwater.

“I expect us to be in the top 10 or better every year trying to bring a national championship to Stillwater and changing the expectations of a Big 12 defense,” Bishop stated.

Those on the outside may not think much of this but this is certainly a great addition to the 2020 class. Bishop will finish his semester at Iowa Central C.C. and then will move to Stillwater with the rest of the incoming freshmen in the summer.

I would stay on the lookout for one or two more possible additions to this class, no names are guaranteed yet, but the coaching staff is trying to find everyone they can to add to this talented class.