Oklahoma State Offers Carl Albert Linebacker Carl'Veon Young
The Oklahoma State 2024 football season woes continued on Saturday as they dropped their fifth straight Big 12 Conference game of the season. With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 3-5 on the year and 0-5 in the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma State currently sits in dead last in the Big 12 and the hopes of making playoffs are diminished.
Even though this season has resembled a train wreck for the Cowboys football program, the show must go on. O-State has continued to build for the future and on Sunday they officially offered in state linebacker Carl’Veon Young.
Young is a senior at Carl Albert high school this season and took to X (Twitter) on Sunday to announce he had received his first official Division I offer from the Cowboys. Young is a 6-foot-4.5, 215 pound outside linebacker who has the size to be something special at the next level.
He has put together a solid career for the Titans of Carl Albert this season. Through his first eight games of the season, Young has totaled 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one interception. Young is won a pair of state championships for Carl Albert and boast a 40-yard dash time of 4.5 seconds.
Young is a multi-sport athlete who has seen great success in his time at Carl Albert. He not only shines on the football field but he is also one of the top high jumpers in the state. Young broke the school record with a jump of 6-foot-5 during an April track meet in Yukon.
His offer from Oklahoma State may have held a bit more stock earlier in the year when brother, Carl’Sheon Young verbally committed to Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State basketball program. But, with Boynton out as head coach, Carl’Sheon recently reopened his recruitment. Will the brothers become a package deal at the collegiate level, or will they choose to pave their own path in college?
Only time will tell for the Young’s but for now Oklahoma State is the clear frontrunner for Carl’Veon Young on the gridiron.
