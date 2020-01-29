Pokes Offer One Of Texas' Top Gunslingers

Oklahoma State has sent out a big time offer in the state of Texas, Southlake Caroll quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

Ewers is the first offer at the quarterback position for the class of 2022, and it is a quality one. In 2019, Ewers passed for 3,998 yards with 45 touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes. He also managed to rush for 583 yards with 9 additional touchdowns. After leading Southlake Carroll to a state semifinal and the #14 national ranking, Ewers was awarded the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year.

Southlake Carroll is known for its dominance in football in one of the toughest classes in all of high school football, Texas 6A. The fact that Ewers took over and thrived is a testament of what kind of grit and drive he has. It also shows he has that “IT” factor.

Ewers holds nearly 20 offers to this point, including Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas.

On tape, the 6’2” 195 pound gunslinger, shows fantastic touch and accuracy. He moves well while being pressured but always keeps his head and eyes downfield until absolutely necessary to bail. When he does run he does so with effectiveness and takes care of his body. He is able to make the intermediate and deep throws with accuracy and power. Typically, high school quarterbacks gain accuracy each year and already starting at 72%, it would not be surprising to see him sitting around 76% in his senior year.

Ewers has the frame to stand in the pocket and withstand hits, something that is rarely seen from 15-16 year olds.

His most impressive attributes to me are his pocket presence and football IQ. He can sense when the pressure is coming, which is not often with Southlake Carroll’s O-line. Ewers goes through his progressions very quickly and almost always makes the right decision, even if it just to run forward for 2-3 yard to live for another down. Southlake Carroll has some very smart coaches that are not running the easiest offense for most sophomores to pick up on very early. Ewers shows the promise to learn very quickly in a college offense and be able to study and comprehend what defenses are doing on film and in real time.

With a new quarterbacks coach in Tim Rattay, who was a very successful college QB and played in the NFL, and newly named Offensive Coordinator Kasey Dunn, this offense would be one Ewers would enjoy.

His recruitment will be one to watch for a very long time being a 2022 prospect, but OSU getting in the mix early only means good things. The coaching staff has dedicated themselves to going after some very big fish in recruiting in the classes of 2021 and 2022, and this may be the start.

There are no full 2022 rankings out yet, but when they come soon, I 100% expect Ewers to be a very highly ranked prospect and I also expect Oklahoma State to try and keep themselves in this one for the long run.