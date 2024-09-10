Oklahoma State Lands Three-Star Quarterback
Fresh off a double-overtime win over the Arkansas Razorbacks — featuring stellar late-game defense, timely throws from veteran quarterback Alan Bowman and a late-surge from Heisman candidate Ollie Gordon — the Cowboys now have even more good news.
Jett Niu, a three-star quarterback out of Lehi, UT, has officially committed to Oklahoma State. Yesterday, he de-committed from Appalachian State, citing “this choice comes after a lot of reflection and it’s not one I take lightly. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been recruited by App State and know they have a great program and culture.”
At 6-foot-2, Niu broke out in his junior season, throwing for 2,812 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s shies more towards a traditional quarterback than a dual-threat with his size.
Per 247sports’s Greg Biggins: “He shows good pocket presence and feel, can extend plays and looks just as comfortable throwing outside the pocket as he does from within it. He’s a really good touch passer with a nice feel for layering the ball between defenders.”
Niu is now the first quarterback to join a growing 2025 OSU class that ranks No. 54 overall in the country. They’re recruited one four-star in DL Michael Riles, and 16 other three-stars including Niu.
Plenty will happen before Niu joins the roster, but as of now he stands to join a quarterback room that will include Zane Flores, Maealiuaki Smith, Garrett Rangel and Garrett Wilson.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.