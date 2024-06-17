OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Offers Two 2027 QBs at 'The Show' Camp in Stillwater
Last week, Oklahoma State held its "The Show" recruiting camp in Stillwater, with prospects from around the country receiving invites and making their way to campus.
Two of these prospects, 2027 quarterbacks Malachi Zeigler and Zephyr Kreye, stood out amongst the group and picked up offers from Mike Gundy and company.
After picking up his first offer from Grambling State in May, OSU was the seventh school to offer Zeigler. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Arkansas and TCU have offered the Benton, LA, product since his time in Stillwater.
In addition to his talents on the gridiron, Zeigler is also a standout on the baseball diamond, playing middle infield and catcher.
Now up to nine offers since May 18, the Benton (LA) star will likely see his list of offers continue to grow quickly as his recruitment progresses.
Kasey Dunn and the Pokes staff also extended an offer to Kreye, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback from Denton Guyer (TX). Prior to his time at "The Show", Kreye competed at the Brent Venables Football Camp in Norman, where he displayed a strong arm and good accuracy for such a young prospect.
The Wildcats' standout put good velocity on his passes and was able to throw a tight spiral when attacking over the middle of the field.
At Guyer, Kreye is set to be the second string quarterback behind 4-star signal caller Kevin Sperry, who is committed to Oklahoma in the 2025 recruiting class.
OSU has now extended offers to four quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.
