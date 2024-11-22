Prep Athletes in Attendance as Oklahoma State Welcomes Texas Tech
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. The Pokes are vigorously searching for their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, and with only two games left in the season, they have slowly started to look to the future of the program.
On Saturday, O-State will welcome in some potential young talent from the Prep world. Invites were sent out, and numerous high school athletes will be in attendance when the Cowboys take on the Red Raiders.
Carl’Veon Young recently committed to Oklahoma State in early November and will be in attendance on Saturday. Young is a 6-foot-4 outside linebacker from Carl Albert High School. He helped lead the Titans to an undefeated record as they look to move one step closer on Friday in the second round of the OSSAA Class 5A playoffs.
The Cowboys are looking to solidify the secondary in 2025 and sent out an invite to Mississippi three-star defensive back Chase Pinkston. He just completed his freshman season at Jones College and Oklahoma State has officially offered Pinkston. He had 30 tackles and three interceptions a season ago.
Ayden Combs is a 6-foot-2 linebacker from Cypress, Texas, who will be in attendance on Saturday. Combs received the invite from Oklahoma State, but he has shown interest with Texas Tech this season. A big Cowboy win on Saturday could sway the decision of Combs.
Jotavion Pierce is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound three-star athlete from Montgomery, Alabama. He is a hard-hitting safety who has drawn some major interest from the likes of OSU, Tulane and Arkansas. He verbally committed to Tulane in June but has since started hitting the recruiting trail once again. Can the Cowboys impress Pierce enough to possibly see him in orange next season?
2027 athlete Greydon Howell from Broken Bow may be the biggest kept secret in the entire state. Following his second career varsity football game in 2024, Howell received his first DI offer from the University of Texas-San Antonio. Howell had 3,063 total yards and 35 touchdowns in his sophomore season. He is one of the top 5 2027 basketball players and averaged over 30 points per game as a freshman.
Howell is a state runner-up sprinter who will likely be one of the most highly recruited athletes in Oklahoma. The Cowboys need to make a push for Howell as soon as possible. Saturday is as good a chance as any to get that offer out to the superstar from southeast Oklahoma.
