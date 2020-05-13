EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Raymond Gay

Yesterday Oklahoma State picked up their fourth commitment in the class of 2021, Raymond Gay, a wide receiver turned defensive back from Red Oak, Texas.

Today, I met with Gay in person to discuss his decision and the process that went into it along with how his phone call went when he informed Mike Gundy he was going to be a cowboy.

In the interview, Gay said that Oklahoma State was the only school recruiting him for the defensive side of the ball, something that stood out to the 5’10 speedster.

We also discussed his skills and what makes Gay stand out on the football field. He emphatically mentioned the “dawg” in him and his competitiveness that drives his abilities.

One of the big topics that will surround Gay is his transition to defensive back. He has not played as a defender during his high school career but told me he will be playing both ways during his senior season. He also told me that the transition should not be that hard for him, knowing exactly what receivers like to do and having the athleticism and speed to play with anyone.

Gay said he is excited for his senior season and he hopes his Red Oak squad can avenge themselves and win the state title this year. Last year they lost in the playoffs to eventual 5A champion, Aledo.

I also asked Gay where his recruitment stood now that he has committed and he told me that he won’t burn any bridges with other coaches or schools but he affirmed to me that he is firmly a cowboy.

Gay fits the theme of what kind of recruiting Oklahoma State has been reeling lately: speed and versatility.

Jaden Nixon is a running back who can pound the rock but can also line up in the slot at any time and run crisp routes with game breaking speed. Ty Williams is a quarterback/athlete turned safety that is an absolute ballhawk, bringing down 16 interceptions in two seasons. Kolbe Fields is a linebacker who rush the passer and cover with the best of them along with racking up 100+ tackles and 3 interceptions as a junior.

These players are the exact kind of players Gundy loves to bring in and use to prove people wrong. Raymond Gay is certainly one who will prove people wrong.