2027 Oklahoma State Softball Roster Projections (Though It's Way Too Early)

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls got back to super regionals after a one-year absence but were unable to get back to the Women’s College World Series.

Their two-game loss to Nebraska in supers proved to be an exciting series, but it didn’t have the storybook ending they were hoping for. After five straight appearances in the WCWS under Kenny Gajewski, the drought is now two seasons without a trip to Oklahoma City in late May.

Nothing is permanent these days, especially when it comes to the transfer portal. One player has already declared her intention to transfer — Elle McCloskey. That’s just how it goes. The portal opens right after the WCWS and closes on June 28.

Here is an assessment of what the 2027 roster could look like, not including recruits. Note: As the NCAA considers the “five-for-five” eligibility legislation in June, these classifications could change. The classification below are their current classes, not their classes for 2027.

(Note: Players considered everyday position player starters in bold)

Seniors

Oklahoma State Cowgirls starting pitcher Ruby Meylan. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

P RyLee Crandall, P Ruby Meylan, UTL Macy Graf, C Amanda Hasler, OF Lexi McDonald, C Audrey Schneidmiller, OF Claire Timm, OF Melina Wilkinson.

These are significant losses. Meylan (29-9, 2.43) heading to the AUSL goes without saying. Crandall (7-6, 5.57) was a capable partner in crime. They were the pitching tandem in 2026, and this is the biggest gap on the roster going into next season.

Hasler batted .314 with 14 home runs and a team-leading 64 RBI, Schneidmiller batted .310 and Timm batted .327. McDonald emerged as the first baseman midway through the season and batted .361 with 19 home runs. The Cowgirls need a new designated player, catcher, outfielder and first baseman.

For those players that haven’t used their redshirt, the “five-for-five” rule may allow them to return, if that rule is approved.

Juniors

Oklahoma State infielder Rosie Davis. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

INF Rosie Davis, INF Karli Godwin, OF Tia Warsop

Here is the core of next year’s team. Davis batted .328 and hit 15 home runs. Godwin batted .321 with 10 home runs. Warsop hit a team-leading .338 with just two home runs and 27 RBI. All three are starters in pen, not pencil.

Gajewski has some security here. Half of his infield and a key outfield position is set for next season. Now he and the staff must fill around them, either with transfers or players on the roster.

Sophomores

IF Jayden Jones.

Jones is the only sophomore on the roster. She batted .200 and drove in 14 runs. The infielder transferred in from Virginia Tech, where in 2025 she slashed .250/.275/.500 with 14 runs and 12 RBI. She was considered a Top 5 middle infielder nationally when she came out of high school. Next season should give her a chance to earn a starting job.

Freshmen

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Aubrey Jones. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OF Jayelle Austin, OF Kaya Booker (redshirt), C Gabby Castillo, P Preslee Downing, INF Montgomery Henderson, P Madison Hoffman (redshirt), OF Libby Jaques, INF Aubrey Jones, P Makala Smith.

It’s an intriguing group of players. Jones earned a starting job and played in 58 games, as she batted .308 with four home runs and 25 RBI. She’s poised for a huge breakthrough next season. Austin (.256 batting average) played enough to be considered an everyday starter statistically but was a defensive replacement late in the season. Still, she had an encouraging season that should lay the groundwork for more in 2027.

The pitching should be the most interesting piece of the puzzle. Downing (5-1, 4.48), Smith (0-0, 5.25) and Hoffman (0-1, 15.75) will vie for the unenviable job of following Meylan. It’s possible the Cowgirls could bring in an experienced transfer to give the program some insurance as these three pitchers compete next season.