Oklahoma State Star Tia Warsop Shines for Great Britain in Softball World Cup

For Oklahoma State softball star Tia Warsop, playing for her home country led to some of her best performances this summer.

Warsop played for Great Britain in the Lima Group of the Softball World Cup, one of three group stage events leading up to next year’s Women’s Softball World Cup in Australia. The tournament also helps determine the softball field for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Softball will be played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Great Britain finished in fourth place in group play but Warsop had some of the best numbers on her team.

Tia Warsop’s WSWC Performance

Put on a show in Peru 🤩@tia_warsop in the WSWC Group Stage this week:

🔸 .353/.389/.471 slash line

🔸 Led the team with 5⃣ runs scored

🔸 On base in 5/6 games

🔸 .860 OPS was second-best for @GBWomenSoftball #GoPokes | 📸 WBSC pic.twitter.com/isaTIBjzdS — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) July 19, 2026

Warsop and Great Britain played six games in pool play and she slashed .353/.389/.471 while scoring a team-leading five times. She reached base in five of six games, and her .860 OPS was second-best on the team. That didn’t help her team get into the championship game. Their last game was a 7-3 loss to Venezuela in a playoff game.

Great Britain still has a path to the 2028 Summer Olympics. They will be in international play again next year at the European Championship in Stuttgart, Germany, in July, which gives Warsop another chance to play for her home country. The team will also continue qualification work at the Europe/Africa Olympic Qualifier 2027 in Barcelona, Spain.

Warsop was born in England and moved to the U.S. when she was four years old. She is coming off a great junior season for the Cowgirls, who returned to NCAA super regionals after a one-year absence and lost to Nebraska in two games.

Warsop led the Cowgirls with a .338 batting average, along with a .403 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage. She had six doubles, two home runs and 27 RBI in 54 games, with 40 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts.

She didn’t earn All-Big 12 honors in 2026, but she was selected All-Big 12 second team in 2025 after she finished with a .348 batting average, with four doubles, three triples, 36 runs and 13 RBI. She was also named NFCA Second Team All-Region.

While Warsop has been playing internationally, the Cowgirls have been putting together a transfer portal class that was recently ranked as the third-best in college softball by Softball America. That class includes SEC pitchers Delainey Everett of Mississippi State and Payton Kennedy of Ole Miss; a pair of two-way players that can pitch and hit in Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis and All-Big 12 performer Maddie Hartley of Houston; and bolstered a need for a starting catcher by signing former Utah backstop Kennedy Proctor.