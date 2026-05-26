Ruby Meylan Claims Another Postseason Honor for Oklahoma State

The season didn't end the way that Ruby Meylan and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls wanted, but she continues to get incredible recognition for her terrific senior season.

Earlier this week the Nebraska native was named a first team all American by D1 Softball. It’s another all-America honor to add to the list for the veteran, who is out of eligibility and expected to play in the AUSL this summer. She penned an emotional farewell to Cowgirl fans shortly after the season ended.

She was the only Oklahoma State player to make the first or second team. She was selected as one of the four first-team pitchers, including Alabama’s Jocelyn Briski, Belmont’s Maya Johnson and Tennessee’s Sage Mardjetko.

Ruby Meylan’s OSU Trophy Case

No doubt about it.



Ruby has been named a first team All-American by @D1Softball 🤠 #GoPokes | @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/8Bni18YXFE — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 26, 2026

So far this season, Meylan has been named a first-team all-America honor from Softball America. She was also named NFCA all-region first team earlier this month and is a Top 25 finalist for USA Softball player of the year. She was named to the all-Big 12 first-team and the league’s co-pitcher of the year.

As a junior at Oklahoma State last season, she was selected to the All-Big 12 first team and named a second team All-American from the NFCA, along with earning NFCA first team All-Region status.

In her first two years at the University of Washington, she was a 2023 NFCA third team All-American and two-time NFCA first team all-region honoree. She was also named two-time first-team All-Pac-12 in addition to being named to the 2023 All-Pac-12 Freshman Team. While with the Huskies she made her only Women’s College World Series appearance in her freshman year of 2023.

She helped the Cowgirls get back to super regionals after a one-year absence in her junior season. Oklahoma State fell to Nebraska in two games in the Lincoln super regional last weekend, keeping OSU out of the WCWS for the second straight year.

She just authored one of the best seasons in the circle in OSU history. She went 29-9 with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts and 45 games. While she walked 57, she struck out 220 and during the super regional she passed 800 career strikeouts as a collegiate.

In her junior season at OSU, she went 21-10 with a 1.81 ERA and struck out 238. She set five different single-season career bests that season, including allowing opponents to bat just .201 against her. She was 10th in the country in strikeouts.