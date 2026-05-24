Ruby Meylan Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Oklahoma State Softball Fans

Ruby Meylan only spent two years with Oklahoma State, but she’s always going to be a Cowgirl.

The senior sent online Sunday morning and penned a goodbye message to the program and the fans in Stillwater while the pain was still fresh from Saturday’s 9-1 loss to Nebraska in Game 2 of their super regional series in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cowgirls (41-17) got back to super regionals after a one-year absence but failed to get back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2024. That was a goal of Meylan’s to get back to the WCWS, where she pitched as a freshman with the University of Washington.

Ruby Meylan’s Goodbye

In a post on her social media, she thanks OSU, coach Kenny Gajewski, the coaching staff and the fans for making her feel at home after transferred to Oklahoma State before the 2024-25 season.

“I could not be more thankful for my two years spent here,” she said. “The best two years of my life. I made the most incredible memories, found my best friends and met the love of my life. All while doing what I love.”

Meylan had a rough super regional series. She gave up a career-high seven runs in the first game and was unable to get out of the fifth inning of a must-win second game. She went a combined 6.2 innings, giving up 15 hits, 13 runs and three walks against only four strikeouts.

But she had one of the best seasons in OSU history. She finished 29-9 with a 2.43 ERA in 45 games, 32 of which were starts. She struck out 220 and walked 57. During Saturday’s Game 2 she passed 800 career strikeouts. She was named the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year along with Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady.

“I’m overwhelmed with so much joy and so much sadness,” she wrote. “I never wanted this career of mine to come to an end, but I can proudly say I gave this program everything I have. The tank is emptied.”

The three-time all-American has already claimed a first-team all-America honor this season from Softball America. She was also named NFCA all-region first team earlier this month and is a Top 25 finalist for USA Softball player of the year.

On April 28, Meylan swept every major pitching award possible by claiming the Big 12 Conference, D1Softball, Softball America and NFCA/Wilson pitchers of the week awards after she went 3-0 in games against Texas and Baylor.

Her next step, she wrote, is professional softball.

“My collegiate career is finished, but I am not done,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to see what’s in store with the AUSL.”

Meylan played four years without a redshirt and is not eligible to return, even with the NCAA moving toward a five-for-five age eligibility structure. Current seniors that have exhausted their eligibility are not eligible. The NCAA is expected to approve the measure in June.