Oklahoma State Softball Lands Utah’s Kennedy Proctor as First Transfer

Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski hinted at it on Friday. On Saturday, it happened. Kennedy Proctor is a Cowgirl.

Proctor, who played for Utah for her first two seasons of college, has committed to transfer to Oklahoma State, per Rivals and Softball America (subscription required). She is the first transfer portal get for the Cowgirls after losing at least two players to the portal, including next year’s potential starting pitcher Preslee Downing.

She also posted a photo of herself on Instagram during an official visit that happened on Friday. OSU has not made an official announcement.

Proctor was a catcher for the Utes and comes to Oklahoma State with at least two years of eligibility remaining. It’s possible the NCAA’s proposed “five-for-five” legislation, if approved, could give her one more.

About Kennedy Proctor

Proctor is coming off a sophomore season with the Utes in which she batted .338 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI, all of which were career bests. She also had 13 doubles, two triples and a slugging percentage of .706. Utah was eliminated in the Big 12 Tournament by the Cowgirls last month in Oklahoma City. The Utes finished the season 35-20-1 with a 10-13-1 conference record but did not make the NCAA Tournament.

As a freshman, she was named a D1Softball First-Team Freshman All-American and All-Big 12 Second Team after she batted .315 with six home runs and 27 RBI. She also had 10 doubles, three steals and a team-leading .556 slugging percentage. In Big 12 play, her numbers put her in the conference's top 10 in homers, RBIs and slugging.

Landing Proctor gives the Cowgirls some depth behind the plate after losing Audrey Schneidmiller to eligibility. OSU has other significant losses from this year’s team including pitcher RyLee Crandall, pitcher Ruby Meylan, utility player Macy Graf, catcher Amanda Hasler, first baseman Lexi McDonald, outfielder Claire Timm and outfielder Melina Wilkinson. Hasler was the designated player down the stretch.

The Cowgirls expect to return a trio of juniors who were key parts of last year’s team, including infielder Rosie Davis, infielder Karli Goodwin and outfielder Tia Warsop. Other players expected to return include infielder Jayden Jones, outfielder Jayelle Austin, outfielder Kaya Booker, catcher Gabby Castillo, infielder Montgomery Henderson, outfielder Libby Jaques and infielder Aubrey Jones.

OSU is likely targeting pitching after the loss of Downing in the transfer portal. The Cowgirls' returning options threw less than three innings last season for OSU.