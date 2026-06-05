Oklahoma State Softball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team fell short of getting back to the Women’s College World Series. Now the offseason means working toward trying to put together another great team that can get them back to Oklahoma City in 2027.
The process is much more difficult than it used to be. With the transfer portal opening several years ago the Cowgirls’ coaching staff not only has to recruit great talent via the prep ranks, but they also must work on keeping their own talent and procuring other players out of the transfer portal to replace what they lose.
The Cowgirls know who they’re losing due to eligibility. Seniors RyLee Crandall, Ruby Meylan, Macy Graf, Amanda Hasler, Lexi McDonald, Audrey Schneidmiller, Claire Timm and Melina Wilkinson are all out the door.
But who will they lose to the transfer portal? Who will they bring in? Can the Cowgirls bring in a transfer as talented as Meylan?
Throughout the offseason, check back here to see which Cowgirls have opted to transfer, where they landed and which players are coming in to join the program next season in our Oklahoma State on SI softball transfer portal tracker.
May 28: Elle McCloskey Hits Portal
Elle McCloskey became the first Oklahoma State player to declare for the transfer portal in a social media post after the season ended. The infielder from Huntington Beach, Calif., played at Mater Dei High School and was a Top 35 recruit as ranked by Softball America. She played in three games and drove in a run.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard