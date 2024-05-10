OSU Softball: BYU Upsets Cowgirls In Big 12 Tournament
OKLAHOMA CITY – Nothing went right for Oklahoma State on Thursday against BYU.
The Cowgirls had five errors in the contest as the Cougars took the 7-2 victory at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
With the win, BYU improves to 31-22 on the season, while OSU falls to 44-10 on the season.
“Obviously, not the way we drew this up,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We had 11 pop-ups, six K’s (strikeouts), pretty poor baserunning and five errors. You can’t beat teams in this league or anywhere in the country playing that."
BYU’s Chloe Temples tamed the Cowgirls on Thursday. She got the start in the circle, and she delivered, giving up two runs on seven hits and six strikeouts in seven innings of work.
“She made our hitters look like they were swinging at a telephone poll,” Gajewski said. “We couldn’t make the adjustments we needed to and it's over. Just like that it's over.”
BYU got the party started in the second inning as Hailey Morrow smashed a one-out triple, setting up a scoring opportunity for Lily Owens.
Owens came through, collecting an RBI-single and giving BYU the early 1-0 lead, but the Cougars continued to do damage.
Maddie Bejarano would hit a ground ball to Megan Bloodworth at shortstop, but she couldn’t field it cleanly, allowing Owens to score to make it 2-0 in the second.
The Cougars put up three runs in the third inning, including Ailana Agbayani hitting a liner into right field, scoring Bejarano and Keila Kamoku and increasing the lead to 5-0.
Jaelynn Lambert added to the lead in the sixth, reaching base safely off an error from Rosie Davis and scoring Abbey Gillespie to make it 7-0.
OSU would chip away in the bottom half of the sixth as Tallen Edwards collected a one-out double down the line in left field, giving Caroline Wang a scoring opportunity.
Wang delivered, smashing a double into center field and scoring Edwards to cut the lead to 7-1.
Davis would keep it going in the inning, hitting a two-out RBI-single into right field and scoring pinch runner Sophie Page to make it 7-2.
But Temples would hold off the Cowgirls in the seventh, securing the victory and moving on to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Oklahoma State now waits until Sunday, when the NCAA Selection Show takes place at 6 p.m. The broadcast can be seen on ESPN2.
