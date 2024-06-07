OSU Softball: Cowgirls Add Star NC State Transfer Catcher
Oklahoma State continues to add talent after another Women’s College World Series appearance.
On Friday, OSU announced the addition of transfer catcher Amanda Hasler, who spent the first two seasons of her career at NC State. A day after the Cowgirls added star pitcher Ruby Meylan, they might have the player catching her pitches next season.
Last season, Hasler helped the Wolf Pack go 30-23 and led the team in hits, RBIs and home runs. Hasler also has a knack for getting hit by pitches, tying for NC State’s most in a career with 29 despite playing only two seasons.
In leading her team across many categories, Hasler’s abilities consistently were on display. She had a .351 batting average to help her accumulate 52 hits, 45 RBIs and 18 home runs while starting every game for NC State.
Missing only one game throughout her two seasons with NC State, Hasler quickly broke onto the scene as a freshman. Hitting nine home runs and 28 RBIs, Hasler also became the second catcher in school history to call pitches.
Before committing to NC State, Hasler was ranked No. 10 in the 2022 recruiting class out of Avon High School in Connecticut.
In her announcement on social media, Hasler seemed eager to join OSU for next season:
“Excited to be a cowgirl! Thanks to all my coaches, family, and friends that have supported me through this journey. GO POKES!”
The Cowgirls season ended after a fifth consecutive trip to the WCWS. Including sweeps in the Regional and Super Regional rounds, OSU had one of its best seasons in program history.
Additions like Hasler can help OSU coach Kenny Gajewski and the Cowgirls extend their streak and put themselves in a position to get over the hump.
