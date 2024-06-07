OSU Softball Signs Former All-American Pitcher
Oklahoma State’s season just ended, but its roster for next season already has some more talent.
On Thursday, OSU announced the signing of transfer pitcher Ruby Meylan, who spent the past two seasons at Washington. Including an All-American selection as a freshman in 2023, Meylan has already had an accomplished career.
In 2024, Meylan pitched 123.2 innings, allowing 113 hits and 45 earned runs while accumulating 139 strikeouts. She started 20 of her 30 appearances this season and finished with a 9-10 record.
Washington’s season ended in the Columbia Regional after losses to Omaha and Indiana.
"I'm so excited to join Cowgirl Softball for the rest of my collegiate career," Meylan said. "It is such an honor to be able to join a program that consistently proves its excellence. I can't wait to get down to Stillwater and get to work!"
As a freshman, Meylan finished 18-7 with a 2.14 ERA. In the 2023 campaign, she pitched 180 innings, allowing 145 hits and striking out 204 batters.
With Meylan’s signing, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski is continuing his tradition of adding talented transfer pitchers who could make an instant impact in Stillwater.
"She brings a lot of energy, I liken her to a Samantha Show in 2019," Gajewski said. "There's a different type of energy that Ruby likes to play with, that our fans will embrace from day one and that her teammates will love. That's what's most exciting about adding Ruby to our team, she represents the Cowgirl Way in the way she plays."
Show joined the Cowgirls in 2019 after three years at Texas A&M, helping the program begin its streak of Women’s College World Series appearances. That season, Show had 118 strikeouts in 200.1 innings for the Cowgirls, so anything similar from Meylan would be a welcome sight.
After saying he believes OSU has turned into a destination school for talented players, Gajewski is proving that right with another impressive acquisition.
'It's exciting to know how bad Ruby wants to be here," Gajewski said. "But we've got a lot of work to do, it's just the start of a long journey. We're excited for Ruby, we're excited for us, and we're excited to get started."
