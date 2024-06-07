USA Baseball Training Camp to Feature Two Oklahoma State Stars
A couple of Oklahoma State baseball players will represent their country this summer.
OSU standouts Nolan Schubart and Gabe Davis were selected to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team’s training camp. As two of the 56 non-draft eligible players in training camp, they will play in a two-game series of Stars vs Stripes in Cary, North Carolina, on June 26-27.
The final Collegiate National Team will be named on June 29 to compete in an International Friendship Series, which will be a five-game series against Chinese Taipei. Another 28 players will compete in the Summer League Tour against teams from the Appalachian League and Coastal Plain League. Those teams will match up for a game in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on July 4.
Both Cowboys going to training camp will be looking to carry the success they had this season.
If Schubart can play anything like he did for OSU this season, he might be a lock for the national team.
In 2024, Schubart batted .370 while getting 64 hits across 49 games. Along with his team-high batting average, he led the team in slugging percentage, RBIs and home runs.
Although the Cowboys could not make it further in the postseason, Schubart shined in the Stillwater Regional. Schubart had three home runs, including two in OSU’s win against Florida, while having nine hits and five RBIs.
Meanwhile, Davis was another bright spot for the Cowboys on the mound. This season, he made 18 appearances and had an ERA of 4.17. He finished the season with 55 strikeouts and allowed 36 hits.
As OSU continues to grow, players such as Schubart and Davis will be integral to the team’s success.
