Former Oklahoma State Forward Commits to Green Bay
After leaving the team last season, a former Cowboy has a new home.
Former OSU forward Isaiah Miranda has committed to Green Bay, according to On3Sports. Miranda will play at Green Bay under newly hired head coach Doug Gottlieb, OSU’s all-time assists leader.
At 7-foot-1, 220 pounds, Miranda looked to be an athletic force for the Cowboys inside last season. However, injuries in the preseason and again in the regular season hampered any chances he had to begin his time at OSU.
Still, Miranda played three games with the Cowboys, accumulating only 16 minutes on the floor. His best outing came in his second game against Oral Roberts in mid-December. Miranda scored six points and grabbed five rebounds, including a 3-pointer in 10 minutes of action.
Miranda had officially left the program by January, but as former OSU coach Mike Boynton said when he announced the news, there were no hard feelings.
“Really good kid,” Boynton said. “We’re pulling for him, but he won’t be with us moving forward.”
Before transferring to OSU, Miranda spent his first season as a redshirt at NC State. Although he did not play at NC State, Miranda entered the NBA Draft after his redshirt season and drew interest from some teams before deciding to go back to college.
Miranda went to high school at Southern California Academy, where he was a consensus four-star recruit. Considering his size and athleticism, Miranda should be a good fit almost anywhere on paper.
If Miranda can get through next season healthy and make the impact he is capable of at Green Bay, he could be in the running for a professional spot again soon.
