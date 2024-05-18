OSU Softball: Poullard and Davis Shine; Cowgirls Take Down Northern Colorado
Hello Jilyen Poullard and Rosie Davis.
The duo collected five RBIs in the contest as Oklahoma State secured the 6-0 victory over Northern Colorado in the Stillwater Regional at Cowgirl Stadium.
With the win, OSU moves to 45-10 on the year, while Northern Colorado falls to 27-25 on the season.
“Good to see us just rebound and play a clean game,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I thought Jil had some really good at-bats. After her first at bat, I thought she was really dialed in. Rosie, obviously, had some great at-bats.”
Davis got the party started, launching an RBI-double into center field and getting the Cowgirls on the board. She went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in the contest, helping OSU move on in the regional.
“She’s been a clutch player for us the whole year,” Gajewski said. “She’s still got a lot of room to grow, but it’s really neat to see them, just, have good at-bats.”
Poullard’s hit to start the third was the difference maker, launching a solo shot to start the inning and increasing the lead.
“I’m just trying to focus more on contact point,” Poullard said. “Just kind of getting back locked in to, where are you making contact with the ball and just putting my best swing off.”
On the pitching side of things, Lexi Kilfoyl shined once again. She got the start and was electric, giving up zero runs on zero hits and one strikeout in five innings of work.
“I felt pretty good today,” Kilfoyl said. "Honestly, kudos to our defense. Our defense was the core of everything today."
Davis got things going in the first, hitting a double into center field and scoring Caroline Wang to make it 1-0.
Poullard would do damage in the third, hitting a solo home run and making it 2-0 Oklahoma State at the start of the third.
Tallen Edwards would keep it going, hitting a double into left field. After she advanced off a wild pitch, Davis got her home, hitting an RBI-single up the middle and putting OSU up 3-0.
Oklahoma State would score three runs in the sixth inning, including Poullard hitting a two RBI-double and scoring Lexi McDonald and Macy Graf to make it 6-0.
Ivy Rosenberry would shut the door in the seventh, securing the victory for the Cowgirls in their opening contest of the Stillwater Regional.
Oklahoma State moves on, and it will take on Kentucky at 12 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater. The game can be seen on ESPN.
