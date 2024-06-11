Phil Steele Slots Oklahoma State Third in Forecast of New-Look Big 12
In his forecast of the new-look Big 12, Phil Steel slotted Oklahoma State third in the conference behind only Utah and Kansas State.
The Cowboys third place ranking from Steele comes on the heels of a 10-4 season and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance. Mike Gundy and company closed the year with a 31-23 victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl and will return the bulk of last year's production in 2024.
Former Michigan and Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman returns for his seventh season in the NCAA after throwing for 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns during his first season in Stillwater. If Bowman is able to stay healthy again next year, his experience and leadership on the field and in the locker room should be valuable for Oklahoma State.
All-American running back and reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Ollie Gordon will also return for another year at OSU after a remarkable sophomore campaign that saw the Fort Worth, TX, product wrack up 2,062 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns.
Gordon should be one of the top offensive players in the country again in 2024 and will help Bowman lead an offense that has the potential to be one of the best in the new-look Big 12. With all five starters returning along the offensive line, Kasey Dunn's group is good enough that OSU can compete for the conference title again in 2024.
On defense, the Cowboys return key contributors like Korie Black, Nick Martin, Kendal Daniels, Collin Oliver and others, who should help Bryan Nardo and company have a solid season.
With so much returning production, Oklahoma State should be able to compete with any of the other teams in the new-look Big 12 next year.
Gundy's squad will take on Utah, Steele's No. 1 team, at home in Week 4 and Kansas State, Steele's No. 2 team, on the road in Week 5. If OSU is able to win one of the two aforementioned games, they will have a good chance to make it back to the conference championship game.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.