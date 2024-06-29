OSU Softball: Star Fullerton Transfer Outfielder Commits to Cowgirls
Oklahoma State has another star transfer for the 2025 season.
On Saturday, former Fullerton outfielder Megan Delgadillo announced her commitment to OSU. Entering her sixth season of college softball, Delgadillo has become one of the best in the nation throughout her time at Fullerton.
In 2024, Delgadillo was named one of Softball America’s 100 best players and 20 best outfielders. Last season, she had a batting average of .417 and had 86 hits, 19 RBIs and scored 49 runs. Although she has only hit one home run in her career, Delgadillo is a dangerous offensive player when she gets on base, leading Division I in stolen bases with 44 last season.
Her impressive ability to steal helped her win the NFCA Golden Shoe award in 2024. Last season, Delgadillo became the Big West’s all-time leader in stolen bases, accumulating 151 in five seasons.
Playing in all 58 games last season, Delgadillo continued her defensive prowess with a fielding percentage of .966. Delgadillo led Fullerton to a Big West championship and nearly knocked off Stanford in the NCAA Regional, falling 4-2 in the deciding game.
As one of the best players in the conference, Delgadillo has made an All-Big West team in three of the past four seasons, including first-team selections in 2022 and 2024.
OSU coach Kenny Gajewski has had an impressive offseason in the transfer portal, bringing some of the best transfers in the nation to Stillwater. Delgadillo becomes the fifth incoming transfer for the Cowgirls, joining RyLee Crandall, Ruby Meylan, Megan Hathoot and Amanda Hasler.
After a fifth consecutive trip to the Women’s College World Series, OSU should be a strong contender to win the Big 12 and make it to Oklahoma City again next season.
