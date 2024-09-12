Tulsa HC Compliments Oklahoma State Star LB
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are headed east on Saturday as they take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Opening as a 20-point favorite it certainly looks like the No. 13 team in the nation is primed to take a 3-0 start to their season heading into Big 12 play.
Closing out non-conference play, the Cowboys are still going to have to remain sharp in their final tune-up game. Tulsa won't roll over simply because they're playing a power conference program.
Ahead of the matchup, Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson broke down the Cowboys' program, detailing just how good linebacker Nick Martin is.
"Nick is tremendous. He flies around and is one of the premier linebackers in the nation," Wilson said of Martin.
Martin is going to be very highly regarded as the season gets further in, as he's already putting up some incredible numbers. With 26 tackles and one sack through two games, Martin is sure to absolutely change games for Oklahoma State this season.
Before Collin Oliver went down with an injury, Oklahoma State had one of the best linebacker corps in the nation. In Week 2, Oliver suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for quite some time. Wilson understands that, too.
"Defensively I guess maybe they just lost one of the best players in the country in their very impressive defensive end/rush player," Wilson said.
The defense certainly takes a hit without Oliver, yet they've still got a handful of very good talents, and the overall tackling and fundamental side of things, the Cowboys have been better this season than in 2023.
"Great scheme and coverage. They have a handful of players who will be All-Big 12 defensively. A complete team," Wilson continued.
Wilson put it simply -- the Cowboys are a rounded team. They're going to have to play as such on Saturday to put the Golden Hurricane.
