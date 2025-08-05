Cowboy RTC Member Dean Hamiti Jr. Secures Bronze in Poland
Dean Hamiti Jr., the 2025 NCAA 174-pound national champion, continued to carry the Oklahoma State wrestling torch on the global stage with yet another solid performance. Competing at the Poland Open in Warsaw, the former Cowboy standout secured a third-place finish at 79 kg in men’s freestyle, adding another chapter to his illustrious career.
Now training with the Cowboy Regional Training Center (RTC) under Olympic gold medalist David Taylor, Hamiti once again showed that he is inching his way closer to being a force on the road to the Olympics.
In Poland, he faced a stacked field of international wrestlers, including Russia's mega-talented group of grapplers. Wrestling in the 79 kg bracket, Hamiti maintained his signature pace and scrambling ability as he rolled through the bracket. He powered through early rounds with a 67% bonus-point rate, echoing his collegiate dominance, where he notched eight pins and six technical falls.
In the quarterfinals, Hamiti outlasted a gritty Polish veteran with his quickness and relentless attacks. His semifinal bout against a Russian chain-wrestler proved tougher, with Hamiti dropping a narrow decision after a late takedown attempt fell short.
Undeterred, Hamiti rebounded in the consolation bracket, securing bronze with a commanding 7-3 win over 2025 U23 European bronze medalist Umar Mavlaev. His performance was highly praised by the Cowboy RTC coaching staff as Hamiti continues to be one of the most active recent graduates from O-State.
This third-place finish follows Hamiti’s runner-up result at the 2025 U.S. Open, where he fell to Evan Wick and potentially sets up a rematch at Final X in June 2026. With a career record of 81-14, three All-American honors, and a 2023 Big Ten title from his Wisconsin days, Hamiti’s Poland showing is only a testament to his evolution as a wrestler. His ability to adapt to the freestyle ruleset highlights the technical refinement honed at the Cowboy RTC.
For Oklahoma State wrestling fans, Hamiti’s bronze is a point of pride and has helped put the Cowboys smack dab in the middle of the international talks. The Cowboys’ 145 NCAA champions and 492 All-Americans form a legacy Hamiti proudly carries as a member of that illustrious group.
As he prepares for the World Team Trials, his sights are set on a world championship and, ultimately, Olympic gold in 2028. In Stillwater, where wrestling is royalty, Hamiti’s journey from NCAA champ to international medalist is a testament to the Cowboy wrestling spirit. It is athletes like Dean Hamiti Jr. and fellow RTC member Dustin Plott who are adding to the rich history of wrestling in Stillwater.