Cowboy RTC's Heavy Hitters are Ready for 2025 Senior World Championships
The 2025 Senior World Championships are set to electrify Zagreb, Croatia, and are taking place Sept. 13-21. The World Championships will feature the who's who of the wrestling world, and Oklahoma State’s Cowboy RTC is sending a loaded squad. Zahid Valencia, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Jax Forrest, alongside Roman Bravo-Young, Rin Sakamoto, and Mirzo Khayitov, carry Stillwater’s hopes for global glory. With the world’s best converging, Oklahoma State and the Cowboy RTC are ready to show they can compete with the best.
Zahid Valencia is competing at 86 kg and is a favorite to compete for a medal at worlds. The two-time NCAA champion from Arizona State, now a Cowboy RTC linchpin, stunned the wrestling world by outclassing four-time world champ Kyle Dake at the 2025 U.S. Open. He won that match 8-4 with a slick duck-under and relentless pressure.
Valencia has been a completely different wrestler since he started training with David Taylor and the Cowboy RTC. He will be facing the likes of Osman Gocen, Kamran Ghasempour, Ibragim Kadiev and Hayato Ishiguro. Valencia’s path to gold is treacherous, but his recent success on the map has many believing he could come back to the states with some hardware.
Wyatt Hendrickson brings a wrecking-ball mentality to the table and is one of the hottest wrestlers in the game. The 2025 Hodge Trophy winner and Oklahoma State alum dominated the U.S. Open, racking up three technical falls and a 45-7 aggregate score. Training at Cowboy RTC, Hendrickson has become a force in the sport.
He recently became the RAF Heavyweight champion, and nothing seems to be going wrong for the superstar wrestler. A podium finish would solidify Hendrickson’s rise as a heavyweight titan and put him on a fast track to the Olympics.
Jax Forrest is a high school senior who took a step up to compete with the big boys of the sport. The Bishop McCort prodigy, who committed to OSU for 2026, shocked the U.S. trials by earning his Final X spot as a junior. His victory over legendary wrestler Vito Arujau at Final X was a thriller, with Forrest’s slick counters and fearless attacks turning heads. Training with Cowboy RTC’s solid lineup, Forrest has the tools to make some noise at Worlds. He is not just searching for a medal but also respect this upcoming weekend.
Roman Bravo-Young (57 kg, Mexico), Rin Sakamoto (57 kg, Japan) and Mirzo Khayitov (65 kg, Uzbekistan), round out the Cowboy RTC contingent. Streaming live on FloWrestling, this weekend’s battle could not only change the scope of wrestling, but it could also put the Cowboy RTC on the map.