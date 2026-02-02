Cowboy Wrestling Headlines Successful Weekend For OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State was unstoppable this weekend.

The Pokes emerged victorious in wrestling, men’s basketball and women’s basketball over the course of the weekend, and were headlined by a top-5 matchup, in which the Cowboys upset No. 3 Iowa State on the mats in GIA.

The wrestling dual was filled with excitement before the matches even started, as the new Cowboy Football quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, led David Taylor’s group into the arena for battle against the highly ranked Cyclones.

After an opening 3-1 win by Troy Sprately, the young phenom Jax Forrest showed once again why he’ll be an exciting wrestler for years to come. Forrest won 16-0 by tech fall with 1:29 remaining in the second period to give the Cowboys a 9-0 lead after just two matches.

Following Forrest was one of the most anticipated matchups of the night, as a top-5 141 match took place between Sergio Vega and Anthony Echemendia. This match came down to the wire, as with only seconds left, it was all tied up at 1-1. Then, with just eight seconds remaining, Vega would score a takedown for OSU, eventually winning the match 4-2. This is Vega’s seventh ranked win of the year, and the true freshman has to give up a takedown.

The Cowboys would continue to win all the matches through the 174 class, which included the former cyclone, No. 12 Casey Swiderski, upsetting No. 6 Jacob Frost, and a major decision win by No. 2 in 165, Dee Lockett.

Oklahoma State would lose the last three matches, but hold on to win the dual 24-9. The Cowboys are now 12-1 overall and remain undefeated in Big 12 duals at 7-0.

A pair of road wins for OSU basketball

Jan 31, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Christian Coleman (4) goes up for a shot against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Both Oklahoma State basketball teams got the job done on the road this weekend to aid to OSU’s success.

Cowboy basketball claimed its first road Big 12 win of the Steve Lutz era, as it took down Utah 81-69 on Saturday. Anthony Roy had 26 points, and Christian Coleman had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

This is the Cowboys’ third Big 12 win of the season and is a step in the right direction after dropping their two previous games. Now the squad looks to take on No.16 BYU at home this Wednesday.

Cowgirl basketball hit the road as well and brought home OSU’s third win of the weekend. The Cowgirls completed the 88-69 rout of Arizona thanks to Micha Gray and Stailee Heard, each scoring 23 points.

The Cowgirls are now 7-3 in conference play and are just one game behind the top spot in the Big 12. They look to keep up this momentum on Wednesday when they go back to Arizona, this time to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.