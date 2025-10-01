Cowboy Wrestling Releases 2025-26 Schedule
Oklahoma State wrestling is looking ahead to another big season.
Over the past few months, Stillwater has been relatively quiet. While the Cowboy RTC continues to put in work around the globe, OSU fans are still awaiting its wrestling program to be back on the mat in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the Pokes released their 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday.
Although it’s still only October, there is no reason for fans to contain their excitement for year two of the David Taylor era. While Taylor had some massive shoes to fill after John Smith called it a career, he took on the challenge and helped the Cowboys have one of their best seasons of the past few years.
With Taylor looking to improve in year two, his team should be a national championship contender. Along with having some strong candidates for individual championships, the Cowboys could be a force to be reckoned with next season.
Oklahoma State’s 2025-26 Wrestling Schedule
Nov. 7: Stanford
Nov. 15-16: National duals
Nov. 21: at Air Force
Nov. 23: at Arizona State
Dec. 14: at West Virginia
Dec. 21: at Nebraska
Jan. 11: Oklahoma
Jan. 23: at Missouri
Jan. 25: Utah Valley
Jan. 30: Northern Iowa
Feb. 1: Iowa State
Feb. 6: Little Rock
Feb. 15: at Virginia Tech
Feb. 22: Iowa
Every matchup is a premier matchup
Sure, the Cowboys’ big matchups against teams like Iowa can and will steal the spotlight as they inch closer, but every OSU matchup should be viewed as important. Considering the Cowboys are hoping to compete for a national title, they should be dominant next season in quite a few of their duals.
As fans pile into Gallagher-Iba Arena, they will often be watching one of the best programs in the country dominating their competition. Add in the premier opponents that will be making their way to Stillwater, and OSU should be putting on a great show for anyone who steps foot in Stillwater next season.
Of course, winning a championship is much easier said than done, but the Cowboys might be in their best position to hang another banner in quite some time. OSU hasn’t won a national title since 2006, so it would be fitting for the Cowboys to finally reach the mountaintop again 20 years later.
While some programs like football are struggling to adjust to the everchanging landscape of college sports, Cowboy wrestling under David Taylor has entered a new era, and next season could be one for the ages.