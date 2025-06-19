Cowboys Land in Top 9 of 2027 No. 1 Wrestler Melvin Miller
It is difficult not to go a few days in Stillwater and not mention the Oklahoma State wrestling program. With Penn State once again winning the 2025 National Championship, it may have been the Cowboys who had the better season on the mat. The Pokes were an instant fan favorite, and the brand built by legendary head coach John Smith was now the product of David Taylor.
The Cowboys have not only formed one of the most deadly regional training centers in all of the nation, but they have also been extremely active on the recruiting road. The Cowboys have landed wrestling phenoms Ladarion Lockett, Dreshaun Ross, Jax Forrest and the Raney brothers, just to name a few.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State landed on the top nine list of 2027 No. 1 wrestler Melvin Miller. Miller wrestles for prep powerhouse Bishop McCort, which has produced some dominant wrestlers like Bo Bassett (Iowa commit) and Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State commit).
Miller took to social media on Monday to announce he has trimmed his list to nine wrestling programs. Joining Oklahoma State on the list are Michigan, Pitt, Missouri, Arizona State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska and NC State.
Miller is ranked third in the nation at 157 pounds, behind two seniors in PJ Duke, who just made the senior National Team and Landon Robideau. Miller finished as runner-up in the U20 World Team Trials challenge tournament, falling to Robideau in the finals, who would then lose to Duke in the best-of-3 series.
Besides his 2025 State Championship, Miller also took home the top prize at Fargo in 2024 in the Junior 157-pound division. He also claimed a title at the prestigious Powerade tournament in December 2024.
The Pokes will need some of that David Taylor magic if they have any hopes of landing Miller. Miller is the brother of Bo and Keegan Bassett. Bo is committed to Iowa, and many consider the Hawkeyes the early frontrunners to land Miller. Stranger things have happened for the Oklahoma State wrestling team this year.