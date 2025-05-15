Cowboys RTC Sends 3 to the 2025 Men's Freestyle World Trials
USA Wrestling has released the pre-seeds for the men's freestyle division at the upcoming World Team Trials Challenge Tournament. The tournament takes place in Louisville, KY on May 16-17 and can be streamed on FloWrestling. The winner of every bracket at the World Team Trials will advance to Final X on June 14th to compete for a spot on the 2025 world team.
Oklahoma State and their Cowboy RTC have already sent future Cowboys Jax Forrest and Dee Lockett into Final X along with Zahid Valencia, Roman Bravo-Young and Wyatt Hendrickson of the RTC. Now it is time for three more Cowboys to try and punch their ticket into Final X with a win at the Senior World Team Trials.
65 kilograms may be one of the most difficult weight classes at team trials. Jesse Mendez of the Ohio RTC holds down the top spot, followed by Brock Hardy (Nebraska RTC) and high school phenom Bo Bassett (Titan Mercury WC). The weight class is so stacked, wrestlers like Beau Bartlett (Nittany Lion WC), Seth Gross (Matpack WC) and Marcus Blaze (Titan Mercury WC) enter the tournament ranked 6,7, and 8. The Cowboys put all of their stock in Carter Young's hands, who holds down the number 9 spot.
2025 National Champion Dean Hamiti enters the 79-kilogram division ranked No. 2 behind Levi Haines (Nittany Lion WC). All the predictions point at a rematch between Haines and Hamiti for the 79-kilogram championship. Hamiti took down Haines at Nationals this season by a score of 4-2. Hamiti is 17-1 against common opponents while Haines is 11-2. Both have a loss to Keegan O'Toole in their career, and Haines only other loss came atHaines' the hands of Hamiti.
Four time All-American Dustin Plott tackles the 92-kilogram division as the No. 4 seed. Joshua Barr (Nittany Lion WC) holds down the top spot followed by Aeoden Sinclair (Tiger Style WC) and Michale Macchiavello (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC).