Cowgirl Wrestling is on the Rise and Dani Nugent is a Big Reason Why
The Oklahoma State Cowgirl Wrestling Club has quickly become a trailblazing force in women's wrestling. They recently welcomed in one of the top female wrestlers in the nation, stamping a potential new beginning for Cowgirl wrestling. Daniella Nugent recently announced by way of Instagram that she would be continuing her academic and wrestling career at Oklahoma State University.
With a resume boasting four New England Prep titles, three National Prep championships, and a spot on the U.S. U20 World Championship team in Bulgaria, where she finished fifth, this wrestler has found a home in Stillwater’s orange and black.
“Joining the Cowgirl Wrestling Club has given me access to the best coaches, resources, and people,” Dani said. “Wearing orange and black is special because it represents the beginning of women’s wrestling history in a place that truly appreciates the sport. I’m extremely excited to compete for OSU.”
Since its inception in 2022, the Cowgirl Wrestling Club has leveraged OSU’s unparalleled wrestling tradition to foster a competitive environment. Training in the Cowboy Wrestling Club’s state-of-the-art facility under coaches like Izzak Olejnik, the Cowgirls are pushing boundaries despite their club status. For this wrestler, the move to Stillwater has sharpened her skills and resolve.
“My biggest goal this year is to get really good at leg attacks so I can make another world team and bring home a world medal,” said Nugent.
Her competitive fire was forged in a wrestling family. With a father who grappled at Boston College and a brother (Colin) coaching at Andover, she grew up chasing her four older siblings, all Division I athletes.
“As the youngest, I always wanted to keep up with them,” she said. “That pushed me to work hard every day.”
This relentless drive fuels her contribution to the Cowgirls’ mission, which is to elevate the program toward NCAA varsity status.
“This season, it’s important for our team to keep representing and winning,” Nugent said. “The more we win, the harder it will be for people to overlook us as a future NCAA program.”
To young Oklahoma girls dreaming of joining the Cowgirls, her advice is simple yet profound: “Be persistent. If you stay hungry and keep showing up, doors will open.”
As the Cowgirl Wrestling Club builds on the early success of the program, wrestlers like Dani Nugent are paving the way towards something special. With Oklahoma State's wrestling heritage as their foundation, Nugent and her Cowgirl teammates are scripting a legacy that could redefine Cowgirl athletics for generations.