Former Cowboy Dean Hamiti Jr. Gears Up for PWL 9 Matchup
In Stillwater, where the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ wrestling legacy continues to grow, Dean “DJ” Hamiti Jr. stands as a towering figure. Hamiti helped lay the foundation for a potential powerhouse program in Stillwater and he now searches for a new wrestling venture.
The 2025 NCAA 174-pound national champion, a Joliet, Illinois, native, took down Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole in a heart-stopping sudden-victory bout in the NCAA Championship Tournament. Now, as a Cowboy RTC member under Olympic gold medalist David Taylor, Hamiti is set to represent Team USA at the Professional Wrestling League (PWL) 9, facing a fierce international field, including Russia’s top grapplers.
Hamiti’s path to PWL 9 is a testament to his drive in the sport of wrestling. A three-time Illinois state champion, he was denied a fourth by COVID-19 but rebounded with two All-American honors at Wisconsin before transferring to OSU.
His 2024-25 season was a masterpiece: a 27-1 record, 67% bonus-point rate, and victories over nine ranked foes, including a stunning upset over Penn State’s Levi Haines en route to the NCAA title. His overtime takedown against O’Toole, fueled by a glance at his father in the stands, helped the Cowboy not only win over the Cowboy faithful but also the hearts of the wrestling community.
Now, PWL 9 is next up for Hamiti, a high-stakes stage where he will test his skill against Russia’s technical maestros. The Russians, known for their chain-wrestling and endurance, pose a unique challenge for the Cowboy RTC member.
Hamiti’s high-flying offense and scrambling prowess make him a handful when he steps in the circle. His recent runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, falling to Evan Wick, only made the collegiate National Champion all that hungrier. Hamiti is ready to be the hunter, a mindset Taylor emphasizes since his arrival at OSU.
Training in Stillwater, Hamiti drills daily with Cowboy RTC elites, refining the instincts that clinched his NCAA crown. As he eyes the 2028 Olympics, PWL 9 is a critical step. With OSU’s 145 NCAA champions and 492 All-Americans behind him, Hamiti steps onto the mat carrying a legacy and a dream. The world will watch as he aims to pin his name among wrestling’s global elite and one of the greatest to ever wear the Oklahoma State orange.