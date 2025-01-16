Oklahoma State's Cael Hughes Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week
Oklahoma State redshirt freshman Cael Hughes had himself a week on the mat for the Cowboys wrestling program. He had been patiently waiting for his moment in the spotlight for the No. 3 Cowboys this season, and Hughes got just that on Monday against one of the top 133-pound wrestlers in all the land.
On Wednesday, Hughes became only the second Cowboy wrestler this season to earn Big 12 Wrestler of the Week following his stellar performance in Oklahoma State’s massive dual win over No. 5 NC State. Heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Dec. 11.
Hughes pulled off a thrilling upset victory over NC State’s two-time All-American and seventh-ranked Kai Orine. Hughes had spent the majority of the season behind teammate Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds. Wednesday was only his third career collegiate dual, but Hughes came up huge for the Cowboys, who were searching for early momentum against the Wolfpack.
Following a Hughes ride out in the second period the match remained scoreless for the first five minutes of the match. He finally broke the scoring drought as he secured a reversal and put Orine on his back for the pin 5:20 into the match.
His upset victory on Wednesday turned the tides on the dual at a time when the Pokes were down 3-0. They went undefeated in the dual following his victory by Hughes at 133-pounds and cruised to a comfortable 34-3 win over NC State. It was their largest win over a top five opponent since 1996.
The Cowboys improved to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in the conference. Next up for the Pokes is a home dual with the West Virginia Mountaineers. West Virginia has a tough weekend in which they take on Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in back-to-back duals.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.