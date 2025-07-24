Oklahoma State Wrestling Announces Dual Opponents for 2025-26
Oklahoma State wrestling is gearing up for another exciting season.
Last season, the Cowboys had one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory as David Taylor led the squad in his first season as head coach. After John Smith’s retirement, OSU’s future was somewhat uncertain with the OSU legend leading the program for decades.
However, it didn’t take long for Taylor to establish himself as one of the top young coaches in the country and quickly helped the Cowboys stake their claim as one of the nation’s best. While the climb back to national championship status will take some time, the Cowboys still showed out individually, with Wyatt Hendrickson’s upset of Gable Steveson stealing the national wrestling spotlight to cap last season.
Going into 2025-26, OSU will have some big shoes to fill as some of its departures were some of the team’s most important wrestlers. Still, if Taylor proved anything last season, it’s that the Cowboys are a dominant squad and won’t be going anywhere in the near future.
On Thursday, OSU announced the Cowboys’ slate of opponents for next season. While dates and times have yet to be announced, it’s easy to get excited about some of the matchups OSU will take on in 2025-26.
Oklahoma State’s upcoming dual opponents:
Air Force
Arizona State
Iowa
Iowa State
Little Rock
Missouri
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
Oklahoma
Stanford
Utah Valley
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
With plenty of familiar schools on that list, the Cowboys will be looking to continue their stretch of dominance and extend it into next season as they chase a national title. After spending most of last season as one of the top teams in the country, there will be some clear opportunities for the Cowboys to get some premier wins.
Considering OSU’s dominance, there won’t be many opportunities for revenge, but the 14-1 Pokes from last season were handed their only defeat in the regular season finale at Iowa. If the Cowboys are able to overcome the Hawkeyes in 2026, they might be able to fully take control of the college wrestling landscape.
While there are still a few months until the Cowboys are on the mat, these opponents give OSU fans plenty of reasons to get excited.