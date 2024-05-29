OSU Wrestling Signs Two-Time All-American Dean Hamiti Jr.
Oklahoma State’s new coach continues to add talent to his group for next season.
OSU wrestling coach David Taylor announced on Tuesday that the team has signed two-time All-American Dean Hamiti Jr. Hamiti joins the Cowboys after spending the first three seasons of his career at Wisconsin.
Hamiti has been a force at 165 pounds at Wisconsin, qualifying for NCAA Championships for the past three seasons. That includes back-to-back sixth-place finishes in 2022 and 2023. Overall, Hamiti has accumulated an 81-14 record.
Hamiti has also been one of the best against ranked opponents, going 40-13. Meanwhile, he is 42-4 in his dual matches.
In 2022, Hamiti won the Big 10 Freshman of the Year and was named the seventh-most dominant wrestler by the NCAA. Beginning his career with 17 straight victories, Hamiti earned a top 10 spot in the InterMat rankings, which he has held on to ever since.
In 2023, Hamiti finished first in the Big 10 Championships.
Hamiti is the latest addition to the Cowboys this offseason and the latest part of Taylor’s plan for the future, which he outlined in his introductory press conference.
"What I realized yesterday (when I first met with the team) was that it looked like family,” Taylor said. “These kids look like they really care about each other, which is awesome. And we're gonna keep building on that and moving forward… We want to win national championships at Oklahoma State. We want a team championship at Oklahoma State. We want to stay and win gold medals at Oklahoma State."
