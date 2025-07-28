Stillwater's Ignacio Villasenor Commits to Oklahoma State

Ignacio Villasenor (Cowboy WC) takes Match 1 over Anthony Knox (Spartan Combat RT) 3-2 at 57 kg.



Villasenor battled through Vincent Kilkeary, Nathan Desmond, and Antonio Mills to reach the best-of-3 finals — and he's now one win away from the U20 World Team. pic.twitter.com/f8SzpuSTcJ