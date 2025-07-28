Stillwater's Ignacio Villasenor Commits to Oklahoma State
Stillwater High School standout Ignacio Villasenor committed to Oklahoma State University’s wrestling program, recently joining a potential dynasty under head coach David Taylor. The 2027 superstar is ranked No. 4 pound-for-pound by FloWrestling and brings elite credentials to a Cowboy squad aiming to reclaim its spot atop the NCAA. Villasenor’s decision, announced on Instagram, keeps a hometown hero in Stillwater, where he’ll chase national titles in the hallowed Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Villasenor’s resume is already impressive. A U17 world bronze medalist in 2023, he dominated the 2024-25 season with a 32-1 record, where he captured the OSSAA 113-pound state title with a 16-1 tech fall. His lone loss on the season didn't slow him down. Villasenor won at Flo’s Who’s Number One, topped the 57 kg bracket at the U20 World Team Trials, and took third at the U17 U.S. Open at 55 kg. He is just another key piece in Taylor's intricate future puzzle at Oklahoma State.
For Villasenor, staying in Stillwater was a dream realized. Taylor's vision for Cowboy wrestling, backed by a 2026 recruiting class with four of Flo's top six wrestlers, including Jax Forrest and the Raney twins, probably didn't hurt the Pokes' cause. Since taking over in 2024, Taylor has landed blue-chip talent, going 12-5 in duals last season and pushing for an NCAA title run. Villasenor’s addition bolsters a roster poised for dominance.
The Stillwater-to-OSU pipeline is one of the strongest in the nation. Villasenor follows in the footsteps of local star and 2025 Cowboy commit LaDarion Lockett. His commitment carries weight in a community where wrestling is a religion. His remaining varsity time will be a proving ground as he preps for the college stage, where he’s projected to wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds.
Fans flooded social media with excitement, seeing Villasenor as a cornerstone for OSU’s future. With Taylor’s recruiting haul and Villasenor’s hunger, the Cowboys are building toward another golden era. For now, Stillwater celebrates its prodigy, ready to watch him wrestle for glory in orange and black.