Elite Prospect Owen Paino Withdraws From MLB Draft, Will Attend Ole Miss - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels have been through some rough times on the baseball diamond in the last two years, but they received some good news on the recruiting front Saturday night. According to reports from Teddy Cahill of Baseball America, elite prospect Owen Paino has withdrawn his name from the MLB Draft and will enroll at Ole Miss.
Brad Logan of 247Sports later cited Cahill's post on X (previously Twitter), and Paino quoted the post with the caption "Let's do it." You can view the post below.
According to MLB.com, Paino was the No. 142 overall prospect in this year's draft, and he is one of a few Ole Miss commits who could opt for a future in the pros instead of college ball. Outfielder Slade Caldwell (No. 27) and right-handed pitcher Cade Townsend (No. 150) are some other names to watch when the MLB Draft begins on Sunday.
For now, however, this is a big land for coach Mike Bianco's program as they look to right the ship and return to the postseason for the first time since winning the national championship in 2022.