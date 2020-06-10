According to top MLB Draft prognosticators, two from Ole Miss baseball are expected to be drafted over the next two days as part of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Wednesday night commences the opening round of a significantly truncated MLB Draft. The first round of the draft will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central Time on ESPN, with rounds two through five beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. Central Time.

The draft, which typically stretches a semi-ludicrous 40 rounds, was shortened to only five rounds for the 2020 year due to economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic and projected financial losses from MLB organizations.

This truncation of the draft is something that will likely benefit Ole Miss quite a bit.

With that said, according to top experts from a myriad of publications, two from the 2020 Ole Miss team are expected to be drafted in these five rounds.

Shortstop Anthony Servideo is ranked by MLB.com as their No. 110 player in the draft, with third-baseman Tyler Keenan not far behind, ranked as their No. 127 available player.

FanGraphs.com's rankings have Servideo considerably higher, rated in the second round as their No. 55 available prospect. FanGraphs also have Keenan rated higher than the MLB at No. 102.

Additionally, Servideo is ranked No. 131 by ESPN and No. 91 by Baseball America where Kennan comes in art No. 91 according to ESPN and No. 114 by Baseball America.

From the high school side, there's two names to eye over the coming days: T.J. McCants and Calvin Harris. Both are committed to Ole Miss.

McCants, a shortstop out of Pensacola Catholic in Cantonment, Fla., is ranked by FanGraphs as the No. 154 prospect. That said, Baseball America has McCants all the way down at No. 361. Harris, a catcher out of Iowa, is ranked No. 287 by Baseball America but does not land on the FanGraphs top-200 list.

