The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Experts: Two From Ole Miss to be Drafted in MLB Draft

Nate Gabler

According to top MLB Draft prognosticators, two from Ole Miss baseball are expected to be drafted over the next two days as part of the 2020 MLB Draft. 

Wednesday night commences the opening round of a significantly truncated MLB Draft. The first round of the draft will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central Time on ESPN, with rounds two through five beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. Central Time.

The draft, which typically stretches a semi-ludicrous 40 rounds, was shortened to only five rounds for the 2020 year due to economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic and projected financial losses from MLB organizations. 

This truncation of the draft is something that will likely benefit Ole Miss quite a bit. 

With that said, according to top experts from a myriad of publications, two from the 2020 Ole Miss team are expected to be drafted in these five rounds. 

Shortstop Anthony Servideo is ranked by MLB.com as their No. 110 player in the draft, with third-baseman Tyler Keenan not far behind, ranked as their No. 127 available player. 

FanGraphs.com's rankings have Servideo considerably higher, rated in the second round as their No. 55 available prospect. FanGraphs also have Keenan rated higher than the MLB at No. 102. 

Additionally, Servideo is ranked No. 131 by ESPN and No. 91 by Baseball America where Kennan comes in art No. 91 according to ESPN and No. 114 by Baseball America. 

From the high school side, there's two names to eye over the coming days: T.J. McCants and Calvin Harris. Both are committed to Ole Miss. 

McCants, a shortstop out of Pensacola Catholic in Cantonment, Fla., is ranked by FanGraphs as the No. 154 prospect. That said, Baseball America has McCants all the way down at No. 361. Harris, a catcher out of Iowa, is ranked No. 287 by Baseball America but does not land on the FanGraphs top-200 list. 

More from The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Football Intends to Have Full-Capacity Crowds at Games This Fall

Ole Miss Reports Zero Additional COVID-19 Cases In Second Wave of Athlete Return

Everything Keith Carter is Saying About COVID-19, The Grove, Fans at Games and More

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Rebels Named to Athlon's Preseason All-SEC Teams

Five Ole Miss Rebels were named to the 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams, Athlon Magazine announced recently.

Nate Gabler

by

dclayton2

NCAA Set to Approve Updated College Football Practice Proposal

The NCAA is set to approve an updated, expanded practice proposal as early as this week, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. What will that look like for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball's Mike Bianco Named National Coach of the Year

Ole Miss Baseball head coach was named the 2020 National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Watch: Ole Miss Strength Coach Wilson Love Talks First Day of Voluntary Practice

Ole Miss strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love and his staff are the only coaches allowed to get their hands on players during voluntary workouts. Here's what he said after day one.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Reports Zero Additional COVID-19 Cases In Second Wave of Athlete Return

The second wave of Ole Miss athletes returned to campus on Friday. None tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Intends to Have Full-Capacity Crowds at Games

Ole Miss has every intent on filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to full capacity this upcoming season.

Nate Gabler

Top-50 Recruit Deion Colzie Names Ole Miss in His Top-10 Schools

Deion Colzie, the nation's No. 5 receiver recruit in the class of 2021, has named his top-10 schools. Ole Miss is right there.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Begins Voluntary Workouts Today: So What's Next?

Ole Miss football players arrived to campus over the course of the past week. Today, they begin voluntary offseason workouts. So what exactly are voluntary team workouts and what happens next as we approach a strange 2020 offseason?

Nate Gabler

Coach Yo Delivers Powerful Message at Saturday's Ole Miss Unity Walk

Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin joined many athletes, members of the athletics department and Oxford community on Saturday during a unity walk supporting equality for African Americans in America. She delivered a powerful message. Here's what she said.

Nate Gabler

Watch: Ole Miss Athletes, Leaders Participate in Unity Walk

A group of Ole Miss athletes and leaders from around the athletics department and the City of Oxford came together on Saturday morning to participate in a unity walk.

Nate Gabler