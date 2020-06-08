The Grove Report
Ole Miss Football Intends to Have Full-Capacity Crowds at Games This Fall

Nate Gabler

According to a memo sent out to season ticket holders and posted on social media Monday afternoon, Ole Miss has every intent on filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to full capacity this upcoming season.

They're also making precautions and plans on how they will decide to fill the stadium if capacity is limited. 

"Our hope is to have a full Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the entire 2020 season," the memo read.

If limited capacity is deemed necessary, priority will be determined as follows:

  1. Season ticket holders that renewed by the June 15 deadline
  2. Athletics Foundation red priority points
  3. After the deadline and if there is still availability, orders will be filled on the date the order was receiver (i.e. first come first serve if available) 

They iterated that there is no risk in purchasing season tickets. If fans are no longer able to attend, refunds will be available. 

Ole Miss was able to bring two waves of athletes back to campus over the past week with little cause for COVID-19 concern thus far. Two positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the first set of returning athletes, with zero positive cases in the second wave. 

Ole Miss officials laid out their plan for how to deal with these positive cases to The Grove Report last week, emphasizing that the positive cases were expected results. 

In total, only two positive cases have been confirmed thus far out of about 250 returning athletes and staffers. 

We're starting to get some positive signs, people. 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler. 

