Former Ole Miss INF Traded To Arizona Diamondbacks
Former Ole Miss infielder Grae Kessinger is leaving Houston for a new chapter in his MLB career.
The Astros have traded Kessinger to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league right-hander Matthew Linskey, according to multiple reports.
Kessinger was designated for assignment on Dec. 23 after the Astros picked up former Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
A 2019 second-round pick, Kessinger, 27, batted .131 with one homer and one RBI in 48 games with Houston over the past two seasons. A multi-purpose player, the former Rebels infielder played 14 games at third base, 12 at second, 10 at shortstop, six at first and even pitched an inning during his stay on the 26-man roster.
Kessinger is the grandson of six-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner Don Kessinger. In Arizona, the hope is for him to make the active 26-man squad during spring training while serving as the primary utilityman for the impending season.
Arizona, which missed the NL postseason a year after winning the pennant, plans to be a contender in 2025 with the arrival of NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.
The 2019 winner of the Brooks Wallace Award, Kessinger made Rebels history after posting a program-leading .383 career average while boasting a .421 slugging percentage. A three-year letterman, Kessinger hit 17 home runs, 41 doubles and drove in 103 runs during his time in Oxford.
He earned All-American honors and All-SEC honors following his breakout season with the Rebels in 2019. That year, he totaled 48 hits, seven home runs and 50 RBI while boasting a .474 slugging percentage.