Ole Miss Women's Basketball Schedule: ESPN, SEC Finalize TV Channels and Tip Times

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Co. will appear in 12 nationally televised games, continue making history in Oxford.

Zack Nagy

Mar 23, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin celebrates with the Ole Miss band after defeating the Marquette Golden Eagles 67-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin celebrates with the Ole Miss band after defeating the Marquette Golden Eagles 67-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As the beginning of November draws near, Ole Miss women's basketball continues to iron out its schedule, with ESPN and the SEC announcing its full television schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Ole Miss will appear in 12 nationally televised games during the 2025-26 regular season, marking the most in program history.

ESPN tips off its premier coverage of SEC women's college basketball on Monday, Nov. 3 with the Rebels hosting Norfolk State for its annual Kids Day at 11:00 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

In the ACC/SEC Challenge, Ole Miss will host Notre Dame on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2 for its final non-conference televised game of the season.

Ten of the Rebels' 16 SEC matchups will be nationally broadcasted, starting with Ole Miss traveling to compete against the reigning SEC regular season champs in Texas on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 2:00 p.m. CT on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball vs. Baylor. Bears: NCAA Tournament.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

Participating in the annual We Back Pat week, Ole Miss will host Mississippi State on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 5:00 p.m. CT, before playing at Georgia on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 11:00 a.m. CT, both airing on SEC Network.

The Rebels will then return home for a Monday matinee against Tennessee on Jan. 26 at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU, before heading to Alabama on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 8:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Thursday, Feb. 12, the Rebels will host Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion at 8:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network, then turning around to compete at Kentucky on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m. CT, broadcasted on SEC Network.

Ole Miss' last nationally televised game at home will be against LSU on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN, before a two-game road spell at South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11:00 a.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2 and at Florida on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 5:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.
Courtesy of Desrae Kyles' X/Twitter: @KDesrae.

Fans will have the chance to catch the Rebels in action in their lone exhibition of the season, hosting Southern Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all to attend.

2025-26 Ole Miss Women's Basketball National TV Schedule
Monday, Nov. 3 – Norfolk State – 11:00 a.m. CT (SEC Network)
Thursday, Dec. 4 – Notre Dame – 8:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Sunday, Jan. 4 – at Texas – 2:00 p.m. CT (ESPN/ESPN2)
Sunday, Jan. 11 – Mississippi State – 5:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Sunday, Jan. 18 – at Georgia – 11:00 a.m. CT (SEC Network)
Monday, Jan. 26 – Tennessee – 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
Thursday, Feb. 5 – at Alabama – 8:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Thursday, Feb. 12 – Arkansas – 8:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Sunday, Feb. 15 – at Kentucky – 1:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Thursday, Feb. 19 – LSU – 8:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Sunday, Feb. 22 – at South Carolina – 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN/ESPN2)
Thursday, Feb. 26 – at Florida – 5:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

