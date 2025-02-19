Judd Utermark Plays Hero in Ole Miss Baseball's Extra-Inning Home Victory
The Ole Miss Rebels took the field at Swayze Field for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday after opening up at the Shriners Children's College Showdown, taking an exciting 4-2 win in extras over Arkansas State.
The Rebels held a 2-0 lead heading into the ninth before a defensive collapse from Ole Miss left the game tied.
The game was ultimately pushed to extras, but not for long as junior Judd Utermark came through with two men down in the 10th, skying a ball into deep left center field as he sent Rebel fans home happy from Swayze Field for the first time this season.
Utermark's home run was not his only offensive contribution on the night. After 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball for the Rebels, Utermark was standing on third base when he saw his chance to create a spark, taking advantage of lefty Chase Richter going out of the wind up as Utermark raced for a straight steal of home.
He was called safe on the field and after review, and you can view that play below.
Behind Utermark's heroics, the Rebels move to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 while defending their home field.
Ole Miss will return to the diamond on Friday as it starts its first home weekend series, hosting Eastern Kentucky from Feb. 21-23 looking to keep its hot start rolling. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT in Oxford.