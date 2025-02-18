Ole Miss Baseball Gains Extra-Inning, Walk-Off Win Over Arkansas State
The Ole Miss Rebels blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, but they managed to secure a win anyway thanks to a walk-off, two-run home run from Judd Utermark in the 10th.
Ole Miss (3-1) started transfer Alex Canney on the hill, and he threw three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball while striking out four batters and walking one. In fact, Ole Miss utilized five different arms through the first eight innings of play, and Arkansas State was unable to push a run across while acquiring three hits.
The Rebels' first run of the day came in the fourth inning when Judd Utermark stole home, and neither team was able to push across another run until Ole Miss catcher Campbell Smithwick grounded into a double play in the seventh that drove a run home. The score remained at 2-0 entering the ninth inning when Rebel closer Connor Spencer entered the game.
Spencer earned a ground ball to shortstop Owen Paino to start the ninth inning, but the ball found its way into the outfield on an error, giving the Red Wolves a baserunner. Arkansas State would go on to load the bases and score a run on a fielder's choice followed by a sacrifice fly that knotted the game at two apiece.
Following a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning for Ole Miss, Rebel reliever Gunnar Dennis came into the game for the 10th inning and was able to keep the Red Wolves off the board while allowing one hit and earning one strikeout.
With two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Judd Utermark stepped to the plate with Luke Hill standing at first base, and Utermark was able to launch a two-run shot to left field to seal the 4-2 win. Gunnar Dennis was credited as the winning pitcher.
Ole Miss will remain at home this weekend as it is set to host Eastern Kentucky for a non-conference series. Action will begin on Friday at 4 p.m. CT.