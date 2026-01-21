'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss officially filed suit in Mississippi state court last week for an injunction against the NCAA after his waiver request for an additional season of eligibility was denied.

Following the Rebels’ stellar 13-2 season and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, the ruling on Chambliss’ waiver - which was applied for in November - was finally been handed down from the NCAA.

The All-SEC signal-caller was denied his request for the 2026 season as he searches for an additional season of eligibility with millions of dollars on the table.

“In November, Ole Miss filed a waiver request for football student-athlete Trinidad Chambliss, seeking to extend his five-year Division I eligibility clock, citing an incapacitating illness or injury," the NCAA revealed in a statement.

"Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided.

"The documents provided by Ole Miss and the student’s prior school include a physician’s note from a December 2022 visit, which stated the student-athlete was “doing very well” since he was seen in August 2022.”

“Additionally, the student-athlete’s prior school indicated it had no documentation on medical treatment, injury reports or medical conditions involving the student-athlete during that time frame and cited 'developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances' as its reason the student-athlete did not play in the 2022-23 season.

"The waiver request was denied. This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules. So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football)."

Sources tell @mzenitz and me there's growing optimism that Trinidad Chambliss will end up being granted an injunction by a court in Mississippi that would allow him to play in 2026.



Chambliss sued the NCAA on Jan. 16 in Lafayette County, Mississippi.https://t.co/6MTwJbesEj pic.twitter.com/Hmv7EqnAXr — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 21, 2026

Now, Chambliss and his representative will not go down without a fight - where the All-SEC quarterback's lawyer, Tom Mars, is currently fighting in court to gain Ole Miss' signal-caller eligibility.

Mars told ESPN on Sunday: "We expect the lawsuit to be far more detailed and documented than other eligibility lawsuits that have been filed in the past year.

"Therefore, considerable work needs to be done before we'll be prepared to seek an injunction that would allow Trinidad to play next season."

Now, there is "growing optimism" that Chambliss is granted that extra season.

"Sources tell @mzenitz and me there's growing optimism that Trinidad Chambliss will end up being granted an injunction by a court in Mississippi that would allow him to play in 2026. Chambliss sued the NCAA on Jan. 16 in Lafayette County, Mississippi," CBS Sports' Chris Hummer wrote via X on Wednesday.

Chambliss remains one of the most polarizing signal-callers in America with all eyes on if he is granted his extra season of eligibility as a result nears this week.

